Mother arrested more than 40 years after allegedly abducting child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Court TV) — A Kentucky woman who was reported missing in 1983 has been reunited with her family as her mother faces charges.

Michelle Newton was 3 years old when her mother, Debra Newton, took her from Kentucky to Georgia before they vanished, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told WAVE.

Michelle’s case was dismissed in 2000 after prosecutors couldn’t reach Michelle’s father, Joseph Newton. It was reopened in 2015 after a family member reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, WHAS reported. In 2025, a Crime Stoppers tip led authorities to Debra in Florida, who was then extradited to Kentucky on a charge of custodial interference.

Michelle, who was living under a different name in another state, contacted authorities after learning of her mother’s arrest and family history.

Debra appeared in court on Dec. 9, where Michelle also reportedly appeared with her father in the gallery. Debra is due back in court Jan. 23 for a pretrial conference.