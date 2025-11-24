IWAK S3 Finale Banner

Prosecutors drop death penalty in Microsoft exec’s murder-for-hire

Posted at 9:20 AM, November 24, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Court TV) — Prosecutors have filed notice that they no longer plan to seek the death penalty for a woman and her husband who are accused of having a Microsoft executive gunned down.

Shanna Gardner and Mario Fernandez Saldana appear in court

Shanna Gardner and her husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, appeared in court together on Dec. 1, 2023. (Court TV)

Shanna Gardner and Mario Fernandez Saldana are charged with the murder of Gardner’s ex-husband, Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan. Bridegan was gunned down in the street shortly after dropping off the two children he shared with Gardner. At the time of the murder, Bridegan’s youngest child was strapped into a car seat in the back seat; she was not harmed.

MORE | Confessed hitman changes story about Microsoft exec’s murder-for-hire

A new filing from the prosecution says they are withdrawing their initial notice to seek the death penalty, which had been filed on Nov. 3, 2023. This means that the maximum penalty for Gardner and Fernandez is life in prison if they are convicted.

Prosecutors did not offer any explanation for why they no longer plan to seek the death penalty, but the filing comes days after the confessed hitman in Bridegan’s death changed his story. Henry Tenon, who pleaded guilty to Bridegan’s murder and agreed to testify that he had been hired to kill him, told attorneys in the case that he was second-guessing his decision to cooperate.

Gardner and Fernandez are due to return to court in December for pretrial hearings.

More In:

Related Stories

No death penalty in Jared Bridegan murder
play button

Prosecutors Withdraw Death Penalty in Microsoft Exec’s Murder-for-Hire

Prosecutors have filed notice that they no longer plan to seek the death penalty for Shanna Gardner and Mario Fernandez Saldana. More

booking photos of Mario Fernandez Saldana and Henry Tenon

Confessed hitman changes story about Microsoft exec’s murder-for-hire

Henry Tenon pleaded guilty in Jared Bridegan's murder and led police to the victim's ex-wife and her new husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana. More

side by side of husband and wife defendants in court
play button

Will Jared Bridegan’s Shooter Change Plea? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

If Henry Tenon withdraws his plea and denies being the shooter of Jared Bridegan, can prosecutors still win the case against alleged co-conspirators Shanna Gardner... More

TOP STORIES

Samanta Krebs on the stand
Victoria Cox in court