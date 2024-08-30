Donna Adelson Hearing: Lawyers Argue Motions Ahead of Sept. 17 Trial

- Watch Live
The Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial is set to begin in September. Donna Adelson was in court today for a pretrial hearing. Adelson is accused in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the shooting death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. (8/30/24) MORE
