Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Court TV discusses the connections in the community to the people in the Albert home and whether it's a conspiracy or merely an illusion because it is a small town. Also, the jury visits the crime scene and views Karen Read's SUV. (5/3/24)

Jurors viewed crime scene photos from Chad Daybell's property and body cam footage of the welfare check conducted in Lori Vallow's apartment. An investigator speaks about the discovery of Tylee and JJ's remains on Daybell's property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 16 Recap

Court TV discusses the connections in the community to the people in the Albert home and whether it's a conspiracy or merely an illusion because it is a small town. Also, the jury visits the crime scene and views Karen Read's SUV.

FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels talks about finding the bodies of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Chad Daybell's property. A picture showing Tylee wearing a necklace matches one recovered from the fire pit on Daybell's property.

FBI Agent Testifies About Evidence Recovered Belonging to Tylee Ryan

Paramedic testifies in Karen Read case.

Paramedic: Karen Read Kept Saying: 'Is He Dead? Is He Dead?'

Should Kohberger Judge Have Closed Upcoming Motion Hearing?

Chad Doerman sits in court

Chad Doerman Appears At Hearing Asking to Remove Death Penalty

Witness testifies in Karen Read trial.

Paramedic Says her Memory of Karen Read's Statements Has 'Evolved'

House where John O'Keefe was found dead in front.

Jury Views Crime Scene Where John O'Keefe's Body Was Found

bodycam footage of apartment

Chad Daybell Trial Exhibit: Walkthrough of Melanie Boudreaux's Apartment

bodycam footage shown in court

Chad Daybell Trial Exhibit: Bodycam Walkthrough of Lori Vallow's Apartment

vinnie politan stands in front of house

Deep Dive: Vinnie Politan Walks Through Crime Scene in Karen Read Case

Dr. Ye Kyaw Aung took the stand and talked about the bruises, which were in various stages, all over the Corey Micciolo's body and one of the investigators in the case, Sgt. Matthew Scutti, testified to the autopsy performed on Corey.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

