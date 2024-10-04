Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Expert: Bud Ackermann Had No Time to React

Auto forensic expert Jonathan Nelson testified about visibility on the night Bud Ackerman allegedly killed Davis McClendon by hitting him with his truck. Nelson said conditions gave him little to no opportunity to avoid impact. (10/04/24) MORE

Latest Videos

triple split screen: picture of a middle-aged man, defendant at table, and witness on the stand

2 young male defendants who look alike wear suits in court.

Menendez Brothers One Step Closer to Freedom

male and female codefendants sitting with their attorneys a they are being sentenced

Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Siblings Sentenced for Mom's Murder

splitscreen: mugshot of a young man and a photo of a young woman

Ohio Man Accused in Woman's Murder is Pro Se Defendant in Bench Trial

Friend: Madden Said He'd Cut Off Victim's Head & Put it in Mom's Lap

splitscreen of a close up image of a knife blade and a defendant sitting at a table

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Jury Sees Murder Weapon Up Close

Blonde young woman with hair in a bun and a white blouse cries in court.

'Bastard!': Courtroom Outburst in Gallery As Autopsy Photos Shown

splitscreen of an elderly female witness on the stand wearing a prison uniform and the male defendant sitting at the defendant's table wearing a collared shirt

Toby Madden's Neighbor Says She was Scared of Him

Splitscreen of a female witness testifying and the male defendant hunched over sobbing

Defendant Sobs as Detective Testifies About Arriving at Crime Scene

Young, blonde female witness in a floral print blouse clutches tissues on the stand

OH v. Toby Madden: Daughter of Defendant and Victim Testifies

Large, bald, bespectacled attorney speaks animatedly at a podium.

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Splitscreen of defendant sobbing and judge on bench

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Defendant Has Outburst Before Openings

