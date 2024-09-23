SC v. William ‘Bud’ Ackerman: Jealous Husband Murder Trial

Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Posted at 9:51 AM, September 23, 2024
GREENWOOD, S.C. (Court TV) — Jury selection begins on Monday for William ‘Bud’ Ackerman Jr., who is charged with murdering the man dating his soon-to-be-ex-wife.

William ‘Bud’ Ackerman is charged with intentionally hitting and killing Kenneth Davis McClendon with his truck. (Greenwood Co. Detention Center)

Ackerman is charged with murdering Kenneth Davis McClendon, who died after he was hit by a car. But prosecutors say the crash was no accident.

McClendon was found outside of his vehicle at an intersection in Greenwood at approximately 1:30 a.m. on May 7, 2023. According to the coroner’s office, McClendon had been involved in an altercation with another individual before he was struck by a vehicle, WYFF reported.

Prosecutors say that approximately six months after Ackerman’s relationship with his wife fell apart, she began dating McClendon, according to the Index-Journal. Ackerman and his wife were four weeks from their divorce becoming final when McClendon was killed.

Over the course of their investigation, detectives said they determined that the crash was intentional and that Ackerman had used his 2019 Ford F-250 to hit the victim, according to WHNS.

This will be the second time Ackerman has faced trial after his first ended with a mistrial in July. Ackerman’s attorney collapsed during opening statements, the Index-Journal reported at the time.

Ackerman has pleaded not guilty. During opening statements of his first trial, his attorney had described McClendon’s death as an accident.

