Taylor Schabusiness due in court on charges she attacked a prison guard

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (Court TV) — Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness is due to return to court on Friday for a preliminary hearing on charges she attacked a prison guard.

Schabusiness is serving a life sentence at Taycheedah Correctional Institution after she was convicted of murdering Shad Thyrion during a drug-fueled sexual encounter.

While behind bars serving her sentence, Schabusiness got into trouble again for allegedly attacking an employee of the prison where she is being held.

A criminal complaint reviewed by Court TV alleges that Schabusiness requested medical attention for a staple in her arm on July 24, 2024. While a nurse went to get tweezers to help her, Schabusiness allegedly “lunged” at the nurse. A prison guard intervened, allowing the nurse to escape, but Schabusiness then attacked the guard, hitting her in the head with a tray and swinging a metal table at her.

According to the nurse, Schabusiness laughed during the entire assault.

Following a court-ordered evaluation, Schabusiness was deemed competent in the case on March 27.