Taylor Schabusiness faces sentencing for assault behind bars

Posted at 3:00 PM, November 29, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (Court TV) — Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness is scheduled to return to court on Monday to be sentenced after she attacked a prison guard.

Taylor Schabuisness

Taylor Schabusiness appears at a court hearing on Oct. 8, 2025. (Court TV)

Schabusiness is serving a life sentence for the murder of Shad Thyrion, whom she was convicted of killing during a drug-fueled sexual encounter.

In October, Schabusiness pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct just days ahead of her scheduled trial. She had been charged with battery after an incident behind bars. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors said Schabusiness told them she had a staple in her arm. When a nurse grabbed tweezers to remove it, Schabusiness allegedly “lunged” at her. A guard intervened, and prosecutors say Schabusiness hit the guard in the head with a tray and swung a metal table at her.

Schabusiness is represented by Christopher Froelich, who also represented her in her murder trial. Froelich stepped into the current case after Schabusiness lunged at her previous attorney, Curtis Julka, at a preliminary hearing.

When Schabusiness appeared at her sentencing for Thyrion’s murder in Sept. 2023, she was wearing a spit hood. Jail staff said Schabusiness’ behavior led to the decision to have her wear it.

