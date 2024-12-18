Taylor Schabusiness charged with battery against prison guard

Assassination of a CEO Banner

FOND DU LAC (Scripps News Green Bay) — The woman convicted of killing and dismembering a man inside a Green Bay home is facing a new charge, according to court records.

Taylor Schabusiness is serving a life sentence at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac for the Feb. 2022 murder of Shad Thyrion.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 24, Schabusiness requested medical attention for a staple that lodged in her arm after a reported fall. A sergeant, later referred to as the victim in the complaint, handcuffed Taylor and took her to a medical room to meet with a nurse.

The nurse states in the complaint that Schabusiness was laughing the entire time, and when the nurse asked what was so funny, Schabusiness responded that nothing was funny. The nurse then warned Schabusiness that “it might hurt a little bit” as she approached with tweezers, but as soon as the tweezers made contact with the staple on Schabusiness’ arm, she pushed the nurse out of the way and lunged out of her chair and at the nurse, according to the complaint.

At this time, the victim stepped in so the nurse could safely exit the room. Schabusiness and the victim struggled with a medical tray, which at one point, was swung at the victim, per the complaint.

The victim stated her head was hit, she had bruised ribs, and her arm hurt. Additionally, the victim was exposed to pepper spray during the altercation.

Schabusiness is facing one count of battery by prisoner. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 7 at the Fond du Lac County courthouse.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Green Bay, an E.W. Scripps Company.

