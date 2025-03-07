Son of man murdered by Bud Ackerman Jr. to appear on ‘American Idol’

Posted at 3:33 PM, March 7, 2025
GREENWOOD, S.C. (Court TV) — Freddie McClendon, the son of a man killed by a jealous ex-husband, will appear on “American Idol,” according to the ABC show’s season premiere trailer.

Freddie McClendon during Bud Ackerman’s murder trial (left). Photo of Freddie’s father, Kenneth McClendon, who died after being struck by Bud Ackerman’s truck on March 7, 2023. (Court TV)

Freddie McClendon is the son of Kenneth Davis McClendon, who William ‘Bud’ Ackerman Jr. killed in May 2023.

“After my dad passed, I had a lot of frustration about how all the people would talk about is his death,” Freddie told “American Idol.” “And so I wrote an entire album called ‘Present Memories’ that told the story of his life.”

In the trailer, Freddie shares some of his heartbreaking story, saying, “He was our dad, and he meant the world to us.”

Kenneth began dating Ackerman’s soon-to-be-ex-wife approximately six months after Ackerman’s relationship with her ended. The estranged couple were four weeks away from finalizing their divorce when Ackerman intentionally drove his Ford F-250 into Kenneth’s BMW. Kenneth died at the scene.

MORE | SC v. William ‘Bud’ Ackerman: Jealous Husband Murder Trial

Ackerman was sentenced to serve 45 days in a state penitentiary after a jury convicted him of murder. During victim impact statements, Freddie expressed anger at the lack of remorse the Ackerman family showed during the trial. In handing down the sentence, Judge Donald Hocker noted the strength of the video evidence showing the intentional nature of the act.

MORE |  ‘We’ve Never Heard a Simple Sorry’: McClendon’s Family Addresses Court

“American Idol” will premiere on March 9 on ABC, and Freddie will share his story and music inspired by his father’s life.

