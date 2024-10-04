Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Ackerman Says McClendon Wanted to ‘Kick’ His ‘Scrawny Ass’

Ackerman said he did NOT intend to kill McClendon when he went to meet him. He said he was trying to avoid hitting McClendon (who was standing outside his vehicle) by swerving his truck into McClendon’s vehicle and lost control. (10/4/24) MORE

Bud Ackerman

Ackerman Grilled Over Calls to Estranged Wife on Night of Incident

Defendant looks nervous on the stand

middle aged male defendant on the stand

Defendant Recalls Finding Out Wife Was Dating Victim

split screen shows surveillance video and call logs

Ex-Wife Testifies William 'Bud' Ackerman Was Calling Repeatedly

photo shows phone on the seat of a car

'He Has Been (Expletive) Meredith': Texts Found on Defendant's Phone

bodycam shows police shining a flashlight on a truck

Bodycam: Police Find William 'Bud' Ackerman's Truck After Deadly Crash

Megan McGovern wipes her eyes

Jealous Husband Murder Trial: Nanny Tearfully Recounts Finding Body

Jack Swerling addresses the jury

Jealous Husband Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

John Meadors addresses the jury

Jealous Husband Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

William 'Bud' Ackerman

Jury Seated in Jealous Husband Murder Trial

Brendan Banfield

Brendan Banfield Indicted in Double Homicide

Janeen Bouchard testifies in court

Victim's Mistress Describes Confrontation with Christine Ricci

