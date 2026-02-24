'Broke My Heart' Murder Trial: Latoshia Daniels Speaks at Sentencing

Latoshia Daniels apologized to the courtroom before she was sentenced, saying, "Please know, I never meant for any of this to happen." Daniels was convicted of murdering Pastor Brodes Perry and shooting Perry's wife, Tabatha Perry Archie. (2/24/26) MORE

Latoshia Daniels sentenced

'Broke My Heart' Murder Trial: Latoshia Daniels Sentenced

Latoshia Daniels testifies

'Broke My Heart' Murder Trial: Latoshia Daniels Speaks at Sentencing

Brendan Banfield prosecutors

Brendan Banfield's Prosecutors Join Court TV

Brendan Banfield verdict

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Joseph Ryan

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Joseph Ryan the 'Forgotten Victim'

Day 10 Brendan Banfield

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 10

Brendan Banfield defense's closing

Brendan Banfield Defense: Au Pair Juliana Magalhães' Story 'Bought, Paid For'

Brendan Banfield day 9

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 9

Commonwealth's closings in Brendan Banfield trial

Prosecution: 'Plethora of Evidence' Points To Brendan Banfield's Guilt

body language expert

Brendan Banfield's Body Language Breakdown: Was His Testimony Believable?

Brendan Banfield cross

Brendan Banfield Grilled Over Inconsistencies During Cross-Examination

Brendan Banfield direct

Brendan Banfield Details Deadly Encounter, Trying to Save Wife’s Life

