Brendan Banfield Grilled Over Inconsistencies During Cross-Examination

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The prosecution grills Brendan Banfield over inconsistencies in his testimony regarding the deadly encounter on the night his wife, Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan were killed. (1/29/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?