Brendan Banfield Grilled Over Inconsistencies During Cross-Examination

The prosecution grills Brendan Banfield over inconsistencies in his testimony regarding the deadly encounter on the night his wife, Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan were killed. (1/29/26) MORE

Brendan Banfield Details Deadly Encounter, Trying to Save Wife’s Life

Brendan Banfield: Best of Murder Suspect's Day 1 Testimony

Brendan Banfield Admits to Cheating on Wife, Says She Also Had Affairs

Nev Schulman Breaks Down 'Catfish' Theory in Banfield Case

Jailhouse Letters Au Pair Juliana Magalhães Wrote to Brendan Banfield

Christine Banfield's Father Takes Stand in Brendan Banfield's Murder Trial

Johnny Depp's Attorney Weighs in On Brendan Banfield Trial

Kevin West Testifies, Denies Murdering Wife

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 3

Brendan Banfield, Au Pair Slept in Room Where Alleged Murders Occurred

Gun Brendan Banfield Allegedly Used to Kill Joseph Ryan Shown in Court

