Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Joseph Ryan the 'Forgotten Victim'

As jury deliberations continue in Brendan Banfield's double murder trial, where he is charged in the Feb. 2023 killings of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan; Court TV looks at the 'forgotten victim' in this double murder. (2/2/26) MORE

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Joseph Ryan the 'Forgotten Victim'

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 10

Brendan Banfield Defense: Au Pair Juliana Magalhães' Story 'Bought, Paid For'

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 9

Prosecution: 'Plethora of Evidence' Points To Brendan Banfield's Guilt

Brendan Banfield's Body Language Breakdown: Was His Testimony Believable?

Brendan Banfield Grilled Over Inconsistencies During Cross-Examination

'I Hate You': Victim's Daughter Confronts Susan Embert at Sentencing

Brendan Banfield Details Deadly Encounter, Trying to Save Wife’s Life

Brendan Banfield: Best of Murder Suspect's Day 1 Testimony

Brendan Banfield Admits to Cheating on Wife, Says She Also Had Affairs

Brendan Banfield Says He 'Didn't Stop' Au Pair Advances

