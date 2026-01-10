VA v. Brendan Banfield: Au Pair Affair Murder Trial

Posted at 2:00 PM, January 10, 2026
FAIRFAX, Va. (Court TV/AP) — A Virginia man is facing life in prison if convicted in the deaths of his wife and another man.

Brendan Banfield is charged with aggravated murder in the Feb. 2023 deaths of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan. Prosecutors allege the murders were part of a larger scheme between Brendan and au pair Juliana Peres Magalhães, who were having an affair.

An evidence photo dated Oct. 13, 2023, shows a framed photo of Brendan Banfield and Juliana Peres Magalhaes on a nightstand in the master bedroom of the Banfield home. (Fairfax County VA Commonwealth’s Atty’s Office)

On the day of the killings, Magalhães called 911 at least three times, hanging up twice before reporting the emergency on the third call. Brendan then spoke into the phone and said he had shot a man because that man stabbed his wife, reported the Associated Press.

Authorities soon arrived at the Banfields’ home in Herndon, Virginia, and found that Ryan had been fatally shot and Christine suffered from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The story that Magalhães told police raised suspicion. A months-long investigation revealed that Magalhães and Brendan were lovers. Prosecutors say the two schemed to kill Christine by luring a man to the house to play out a rape fantasy.

Ryan accepted the invitation, thinking he was meeting Christine for violent sex play, and brought a knife and restraints.

Magalhães was arrested in Oct. 2023 for the death of Ryan. Brendan was arrested nearly a year later in Sept. 2024 for the deaths of Christine and Ryan. The following month, Magalhães pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ryan. In a video obtained by NBC News, she said the plan was masterminded by Brendan to avoid a divorce.

Opening statements are expected Tuesday, Jan. 13.

