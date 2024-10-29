Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Au Pair connected to Virginia double murder case takes plea deal

Posted at 11:18 AM, October 29, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown and Associated Press Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. (Court TV/Associated Press) — The au pair connected to a double murder case in Virginia has taken a plea deal, according to prosecutors.

On Tuesday, Juliana Peres Magalhães pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Feb. 24, 2023, shooting death of Joseph Ryan. Steve Descano, the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney, said the information that led to the agreement could not be made public due to the upcoming trial of Brendan Banfield.

ramed photo of Brendan Banfield and Juliana Peres Magalhaes

An evidence photo dated Oct. 13, 2023, shows a framed photo of Brendan Banfield and Juliana Peres Magalhaes on a nightstand in the master bedroom of the Banfield home. (Fairfax County VA Commonwealth’s Atty’s Office)

Last month, Brendan Banfield was indicted in the deaths of Ryan and his wife, Christine Banfield. Investigators have said the murders were part of a larger scheme between Brendan and Magalhães, who were having an affair. Magalhães was hired as an au pair for the Banfield family.

On the day of the killings, Magalhães called 911 at least three times, hanging up twice before reporting the emergency on the third call. Brendan then spoke into the phone and said he had shot a man because that man stabbed his wife, reported the Associated Press.

Prosecutors said Brendan and Magalhães continued their relationship after the killings. Magalhães was arrested in Oct. 2023 for the death of Ryan. She was set to face trial in November.

