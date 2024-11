Brendan Banfield and his au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhaes who were allegedly having an affair are accused of plotting together and killing his wife, Christine Banfield, and Joseph Ryan. Prosecutors argue Ryan was lured under false pretenses, while Banfield claims he acted in self-defense. Vinnie Politan details the crime and dives into the evidence, case developments, and the alleged motivations behind the shocking crime.

