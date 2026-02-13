Au Pair Juliana Magalhães Sentenced for Joseph Ryan's Death

Juliana Magalhães, a former au pair for the Banfield family, is sentenced for the death of Joseph Ryan. after pleading guilty to manslaughter. Magalhães was having an affair with convicted double murderer Brendan Banfield. (2/13/26) MORE

Manslaughter

Juliana Magalhães sentencing

