Au Pair Juliana Magalhães Sentenced for Joseph Ryan's Death

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Juliana Magalhães, a former au pair for the Banfield family, is sentenced for the death of Joseph Ryan. after pleading guilty to manslaughter. Magalhães was having an affair with convicted double murderer Brendan Banfield. (2/13/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?