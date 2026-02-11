Juliana Magalhães faces sentencing in Au Pair Affair murder case

FAIRFAX, Va. (Court TV/AP) — The Brazilian au pair at the center of a double murder plot faces sentencing Friday.

Juliana Magalhães faces up to 10 years in prison for the death of Joseph Ryan. Magalhães’s sentencing comes a week after Brendan Banfield was found guilty of all charges, including two counts of aggravated murder, in the Feb. 2023 deaths of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan. Prosecutors argued the murders were part of a larger scheme between Brendan and Magalhães, who were having an affair.

On the day of the killings, Magalhães called 911 at least three times, hanging up twice before reporting the emergency on the third call. Brendan then spoke into the phone and said he had shot a man because that man stabbed his wife, according to testimony.

Authorities soon arrived at the Banfields’ home in Herndon, Virginia, and found that Ryan had been fatally shot and Christine suffered from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The story that Magalhães told the police raised suspicion. A months-long investigation revealed that Magalhães and Brendan were lovers. Prosecutors say the two schemed to kill Christine by luring a man to the house to play out a rape fantasy.

Ryan accepted the invitation, thinking he was meeting Christine for violent sex play, and brought a knife and restraints.

Magalhães was arrested in Oct. 2023 for the death of Ryan. Brendan was arrested nearly a year later in Sept. 2024 for the deaths of Christine and Ryan. The following month, Magalhães pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ryan. Magalhães testified that the plan was masterminded by Brendan to avoid a divorce.

Brendan will face sentencing on May 8.

Ahead of Magalhães's sentencing, Christine's family released the following statement to Court TV: