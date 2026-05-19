Judge calls Paul Caneiro a ‘manipulative, cold-blooded killer’ at sentencing

FREEHOLD, N.J. (Court TV) — A New Jersey man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal murders of his own family.

Paul Caneiro, 59, was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson for the deaths of his brother, Keith Caneiro, 50; his brother’s wife, Jennifer Caneiro, 45; his nephew, Jesse Caneiro, 11; and his niece, Sophia Caneiro, 8.

“An entire branch of our family was erased seven and a half years ago, two days before Thanksgiving,” Jennifer Caneiro’s sister, Bonnie Karidis, said at Tuesday’s sentencing. “The calculation and selfishness required to look his own niece and nephew in the eyes and murder them, an entire family, is a level of evil that is not comprehensible.”

Jennifer Caneiro’s mother said the defendant “slaughtered” her family. “He stole the source of joy and happiness in our lives and replaced it with bottomless sadness, sorrow and grief,” she said. “In an act of pure evil, he took the life of four innocent people, his own flesh and blood, out of greed and selfishness. He disgusts us. He represents the very worst of humanity.”

Paul Caneiro, through his attorneys, has maintained his innocence and tried to place blame for the murders on a third party, including suggesting his other brother, Corey Caneiro, may have been involved. Prosecutors have said there is no evidence to suggest Corey Caneiro’s involvement. Paul Caneiro’s defense has also suggested investigators failed to properly follow all investigative leads, instead choosing to focus on their client. Prosecutors argued that Paul Caneiro had a financial motive to kill his brother because the victim had confronted him about missing money from business accounts the day before the murders.

“Corey lost his brother that day, his sister-in-law, his niece and his nephew,” prosecutor Nicole Wallace said in court. “And to add insult to injury, the defendant accused Corey of being responsible for these atrocities.”

Paul Caneiro’s defense attorney, Monika Mastellone, acknowledged the state-mandated sentence of life without parole, but asked that the sentences be served concurrently. The defendant chose not to speak. “He maintains his innocence and has nothing further to add at this time,” Mastellone said on his behalf.

The defendant stood without reaction as Judge Marc Lemieux catalogued the brutality of the crimes, including noting that Sophia was stabbed more than 40 times. “The defendant stabbed Sophia through her nasal cavity with such violence that it fractured her sinus and penetrated her brain,” Lemieux said. “Another stab wound pierced her chest cavity and collapsed her lung. That’s what you did.”

Lemieux described the defendant as “a manipulative, cold-blooded killer who destroyed every life around him in a ruthless effort to preserve his own.”

At trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing Keith Caneiro was shot to death on his front lawn; his wife was found shot inside the home. The two children were stabbed and investigators said they were still alive when the house burned down around them. Prosecutors say that after setting fire to his brother’s home, Paul Caneiro returned to his own house and started a fire there as well.

Keith Caneiro was shot at least five times, with one gunshot being a contact wound to his head. Investigators believe Jennifer Caneiro was killed next: she was shot in the head and then stabbed. The children were targeted next. “That little 8-year-old 45-pound girl fought for her life against a 200-pound grown man wielding a knife,” Lemieux said. “I submit that the terror that he inflicted cannot be understated.”

“There was an avalanche of evidence pointing to the defendant being a callous, heartless, brutal killer of his brother, his sister-in-law, and two innocent kids,” Lemieux said. “It’s not a tragedy. It’s a flat-out killing of innocent people. Tragedy is a much different word.”

Lemieux also noted Paul Caneiro’s apparent lack of remorse as he handed down four consecutive life sentences to be followed by 18 years. “His address will forever be the Department of Corrections,” Lemieux said. “His only reality is confinement, consequence and accountability.”