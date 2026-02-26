Paul Caneiro files notice of motion for new trial after murder convictions

FREEHOLD, N.J. (Court TV) — Less than two weeks after he was convicted of murdering his brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew, Paul Caneiro filed documents indicating he plans to appeal the jury’s verdict.

The jury found Paul guilty of all charges, including four counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson in the deaths of Keith, Jennifer, Sophia and Jesse Caneiro. He faces life in prison; his sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 12.

Paul maintained his innocence at trial and accused the police of failing to adequately investigate other potential suspects, including a third Caneiro brother, Corey.

The notice of motion for a new trial, filed this week, does not offer specifics about why Paul believes he deserves a new trial. Rather, it says “The Defendant will rely upon oral argument, arguments previously raised before the Court, and a forthcoming brief.” Among the issues that may be raised was the defense’s motion to change venue, which was denied ahead of trial.