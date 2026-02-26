Paul Caneiro files notice of motion for new trial after murder convictions

Posted at 10:04 AM, February 26, 2026
FREEHOLD, N.J. (Court TV) — Less than two weeks after he was convicted of murdering his brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew, Paul Caneiro filed documents indicating he plans to appeal the jury’s verdict.

Paul Caneiro appears in court

Paul Caneiro appears in court during his murder trial on Feb. 3, 2026. (Court TV)

The jury found Paul guilty of all charges, including four counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson in the deaths of Keith, Jennifer, Sophia and Jesse Caneiro. He faces life in prison; his sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 12.

Paul maintained his innocence at trial and accused the police of failing to adequately investigate other potential suspects, including a third Caneiro brother, Corey.

The notice of motion for a new trial, filed this week, does not offer specifics about why Paul believes he deserves a new trial. Rather, it says “The Defendant will rely upon oral argument, arguments previously raised before the Court, and a forthcoming brief.” Among the issues that may be raised was the defense’s motion to change venue, which was denied ahead of trial.

