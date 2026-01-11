NJ v. Paul Caneiro: The Mansion Murders Trial

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (Court TV) — A New Jersey man accused of murdering his brother and his brother’s family before setting both of their homes on fire is facing life in prison if convicted at trial.

Paul Caneiro is facing multiple charges, including four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Keith Caneiro, 50; his sister-in-law Jennifer, 45; niece Sophia, 8; and nephew Jesse, 11.

Paul Caneiro appears for his arraignment

Paul Caneiro appears for his arraignment in the murders of his brother and his brother’s family, before Judge Joseph W. Oxley at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold, N.J. Monday, March 18, 2019. The New Jersey businessman pleaded not guilty to felony murder and other charges. (Tanya Breen/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool)

Prosecutors allege Paul fatally shot Keith and Jennifer and stabbed his niece and nephew to death on Nov. 20, 2018, according to an affidavit.

An investigation revealed that Paul and Keith were business partners. The day before the murders, Keith had emailed Paul about missing money from the business accounts. A business associate told investigators that Keith also wanted to sell one of their two companies, and he “was frustrated with Paul and the amount of money Paul spent from their business accounts.” An office manager also told detectives the brothers had arguments over money.

In a search of Paul’s home, detectives found a container holding clothing and a latex glove “with red stains consistent with blood” in his basement. An affidavit says a 9mm unspent projectile was also found in the clothes. The same type of ammunition was located in Paul’s home and used in the murders, according to investigators.

Paul rejected a plea offer in 2024, according to the Asbury Park Press. Prosecutors reportedly offered to recommend he be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in exchange for pleading guilty to four counts of murder.

Jury selection began Jan. 5. Opening statements are expected Jan. 12.

