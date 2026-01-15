Detective: Sophia Caneiro, 8, Had Stab Wound To Left Eye

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Detective Richard Zarrillo described seeing Keith Caneiro's children's bodies being pulled from the house, noting their obvious stab wounds. Keith's brother, Paul Caneiro, is charged with murdering the family. (1/15/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?