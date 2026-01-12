Paul Caneiro Took Company Insurance Payments, Put Into Personal Account: CPA

- Watch Live
Keith Caneiro's family and business accountant Steven Weinstein says that defendant Paul Caneiro was taking payments meant for the company's insurance and putting them into a personal account, which Keith found out before his murder. (1/12/26) MORE
