The defense delivers its closing argument in the trial of Paul Caneiro, accused of murdering his brother, Keith Caneiro, and Keith's wife and two children before setting both of their homes on fire. (2/11/26) MORE

Mansion Murders Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument PT1

Mansion Murders Trial: Defense Closing Argument PT2

Mansion Murders Trial: Defense Closing Argument PT1

Co-Defendant Keith Anderson Testifies in Fatal Rejection Murder Trial

Murdaugh Attorneys Take Aim At Trial Evidence in SC Supreme Court Appeal

Fatal Rejection Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Alex Murdaugh's Fight For New Trial Heads to SC Supreme Court

Mom: Austin Thompson Feels No Emotion After Brain Injury

Judge Accuses Caneiro Defense Attorney of Rolling Her Eyes

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Victim's Boyfriend Details Relationship

Katie Caneiro Describes Father Shaking Her Awake During House Fire

Deadly Divorce Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

