State Rests in Paul Caneiro's Quadruple Murder Trial

The State rests in Paul Caneiro's quadruple murder trial, where he faces multiple charges, including 4 counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Keith Caneiro, 50; his sister-in-law Jennifer, 45; niece Sophia, 8; and nephew Jesse, 11. (2/6/26) MORE

Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Caneiro family friend Stacey Pritchett

Caneiro Family Friend: 'Paul Loved Keith Very Much'

State rests in Paul Caneiro's quadruple murder case

State Rests in Paul Caneiro's Quadruple Murder Trial

Timeline Shows Austin Thompson's Movements During Killing Spree

Alan Thompson

Teen Gunman's Father Recalls Day His Youngest Son Killed His Older Brother

Jasmin Torres

Police Officer's Widow: 'Even Ted Bundy Was Charming to Some'

Elise Thompson testifies in court

'They Were Really Good Kids': Austin and James Thompson's Mother Testifies

Defendant Paul Caneiro crying

Defendant Paul Caneiro Wipes Away Tears During Nephew's Autopsy Report

911 call made by Nathan Spiegel

Teen Austin Thompson's Killing Spree: Court Hears 911 Call

Guns visible on bed in photo

Photos Show Crime Scene Where Austin Thompson Shot Brother

Austin Thompson sentencing

Neighbors Describe Austin Thompson's 'Horrific' Shooting Rampage

Jasmin Torres

Widow of Officer Killed By Teen on Killing Spree Gives Emotional Testimony

Austin Thompson

Shooting Survivor: 'I'm Forgiving Austin Thompson... To Free Me'

MORE VIDEOS