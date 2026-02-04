Defendant Paul Caneiro Wipes Away Tears During Nephew's Autopsy Report

Defendant Paul Caneiro displayed a rare moment of emotion in court as he wipes away tears as the medical examiner goes over the autopsy report of his nephew, Jesse. Caneiro is accused of killing his brother and his family, including Jesse. (2/4/26) MORE

Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

