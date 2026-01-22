Guns, Knives and Bloody Clothes: Crime Scene Evidence in Paul Caneiro Trial

Crime scene evidence in Paul Caneiro's trial are shown to the jury. Evidence includes guns, knives and bloody clothes. Paul is accused of murdering his brother, Keith Caneiro and Keith's family before setting both of their homes on fire. (1/22/26) MORE

Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

Guns, Knives and Bloody Clothes: Crime Scene Evidence in Paul Caneiro Trial

Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Jury Deliberating in Adrian Gonzales' Trial

Adrian Gonzales' Defense Present 2nd Part of Closings, State Presents Rebuttal

Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Closing Arguments

Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Photos Show Adrian Gonzales at Active Shooter Training

Breakdown and Timeline of Uvalde School Shooting Massacre

Uvalde Teacher's Emotional Testimony: 'Gunshots In The Hallway. Pray For Us.'

Did Paul Caneiro's High Cost of Living Put a Price on a Family's Life?

Bodycam Video Shows Adrian Gonzales Day After Uvalde School Shooting

Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Emotional Outburst From Victim's Family Member

Off-Duty Officer Ran Into Uvalde School When Police Wouldn't

