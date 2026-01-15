Concerned Neighbor Called 911, School After Fire At Keith Caneiro's House

Keith Caneiro's neighbor called 911 after seeing a fire at his home and later called the school to check whether Sofia and Jesse had arrived. Prosecutors say Keith Caneiro and his family were murdered by his brother, Paul. (1/15/26) MORE

Detective Terry Leach details evidence collected from the Banfield home

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Evidence from Bloody Banfield Crime Scene

Woman testifies in court

Brendan Banfield day 2

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 2

Craig Flanigan testifies

Paul Caneiro Denied Having Burned Hands After House Fire

Key moments from Banfield day 1

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 1

The different sides of defendant Kevin West

The Opposing Sides of Accused Wife Killer Kevin West

Juliana Magalhaes and Brendan Banfield's optics

Breaking Down Trial Optics of Au Pair and Defendant Brendan Banfield

kevin west's mother testifies

Kevin West's Mother Testifies About Son's Affair: 'I Love Cynthia'

kevin west text messages testimony

Kevin West's Text Messages: 'Cynthia And I Are Solid'

Former au pair Juliana Magalhaes

Former Au Pair Juliana Magalhaes Reviews Emails of Selling Story to Netflix

Tepe murders investigation presser

Officials Provide New Details Into Murders of Ohio Dentist, Wife

william brock testifies

William Brock Testifies About Phone Call, Shooting of Lo-Letha Hall

