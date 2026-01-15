Concerned Neighbor Called 911, School After Fire At Keith Caneiro's House

- Watch Live
Keith Caneiro's neighbor called 911 after seeing a fire at his home and later called the school to check whether Sofia and Jesse had arrived. Prosecutors say Keith Caneiro and his family were murdered by his brother, Paul. (1/15/26) MORE
