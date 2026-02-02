Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
After almost nine hours of deliberations the jury returns with a verdict in Brendan Banfield's trial where he faces aggravated murder charges in the Feb. 2023 deaths of his wife, Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan. (2/2/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?