Courtroom exhibits shown in Au Pair Affair Murder Trial of Brendan Banfield

Posted at 10:42 AM, January 16, 2026

Courtroom Exhibits

Jurors in the trial of Brendan Banfield were shown a series of courtroom exhibits, including crime scene photos, clothing, personal items, and digital images introduced during testimony. The evidence was entered as part of the prosecution’s case in Commonwealth of Virginia v. Brendan R. Banfield.

Learn More about the trial →

Handcuffs, mags, watch

Handcuffs, two magazines, and a wristwatch recovered from Brendan Banfield by police and later relinquished to paramedics. The items were entered into evidence on January 13, 2026. (Commonwealth of Virginia via Court TV)

Selfie of woman and man in a bathtub with an emoji over the face of the man
Man touching womans leg
blood stained eye glasses

Christine Banfield’s eyeglasses with visible bloodstains, recovered from the top of her head. The exhibit was entered into evidence on January 13, 2026. (Commonwealth of Virginia via Court TV)

Blood-stained knife
Girl shooting at firing range

Left: Bloodstained knife. Right: Juliana Peres Magalhães at a shooting range. (Commonwealth of Virginia via Court TV)

socks and tennis shoes

Nike shoes and bloodstained socks belonging to Juliana Magalhães. Entered Jan. 13, 2026.
(Commonwealth of Virginia via Court TV)

Photo of two people hugging
Monthly Calendar

Left: Photo of Juliana Magalhães and Brendan Banfield together. Right: Monthly dry-erase calendar for February. (Commonwealth of Virginia via Court TV)

Master bedroom looking into bathroom
Nightstand with framed photo and water bottle

Left: Master bedroom looking toward bathroom. Right: Nightstand with framed photo of Brendan Banfield and Juliana Magalhães and personal items. Entered Jan. 13, 2026. (Commonwealth of Virginia via Court TV)

Black backstreet boys t-shirt
Bullet hole in t-shirt

Left: Ryan’s stained T-shirt. Right: Bullet hole close-up. Entered Jan. 13, 2026.
(Commonwealth of Virginia via Court TV)

Bloodstained carpet

Close-up images of bloodstained carpet from the area where victims were found. The exhibits were entered into evidence on January 14, 2026. (Commonwealth of Virginia via Court TV)

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

Brendan Banfield day 3
play button

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 3

On day 3 authorities noticed that Juliana Magalhaes' items were now stored in the bedroom that Brendan and his wife Christine once shared. More

surveillance video of car at McDonalds
play button

Video Shows Brendan Banfield at McDonald’s During Alleged Murder Plot

Surveillance video shows Brendan Banfield at McDonald’s during the alleged murder plot, supporting the au pair’s timeline and testimony about the scheme. More

photo of jeans evidence
play button

Crime Scene Evidence Shown to Jury in Brendan Banfield Murder Trial

Julia Jenaé and her expert panel break down the crime scene evidence presented to jurors in the Brendan Banfield murder trial and what it could... More

TOP STORIES

Michael McKee walks into court
Derek Rosa sits in court with his attorney