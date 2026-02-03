Brendan Banfield's Prosecutors Join Court TV

The prosecuting attorneys in the Brendan Banfield murder trial join Court TV. Steve Descano, Jenna Sands and Kelly Sprissler join Court TV's Julie Grant to discuss all the things that went into prosecuting Banfield. (2/3/26) MORE

Brendan Banfield's Prosecutors Join Court TV

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Joseph Ryan the 'Forgotten Victim'

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 10

Brendan Banfield Defense: Au Pair Juliana Magalhães' Story 'Bought, Paid For'

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 9

Prosecution: 'Plethora of Evidence' Points To Brendan Banfield's Guilt

Brendan Banfield's Body Language Breakdown: Was His Testimony Believable?

Brendan Banfield Grilled Over Inconsistencies During Cross-Examination

'I Hate You': Victim's Daughter Confronts Susan Embert at Sentencing

Brendan Banfield Details Deadly Encounter, Trying to Save Wife’s Life

Brendan Banfield: Best of Murder Suspect's Day 1 Testimony

