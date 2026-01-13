Bodycam Played in Court Reveals Chaotic Crime Scene in Banfield Home

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Bodycam video played in court from Officer Zachary Beckner details the chaotic scene at the Banfield home. Brendan Banfield is accused of orchestrating the deaths of his wife, Christine Banfield, and another man, Joseph Ryan. (1/13/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?