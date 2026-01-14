Brendan Banfield's Former Au Pair Takes the Stand in Double Murder Trial

Brendan Banfield's codefendant and former au pair, Juliana Magalhães takes the stand. Brendan is charged in the February 2023 killings of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan. Prosecutors say Brendan was having an affair with Magalhães. (1/13/26) MORE

Juliana Magalhães takes the stand

Brendan Banfield's Former Au Pair Takes the Stand in Double Murder Trial

Bodycam Played in Court Reveals Chaotic Crime Scene in Banfield Home

Jury Hears Brendan Banfield in 911 Call | Au Pair Affair Murder Trial

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Medical Examiner Details Signs of Strangulation in Marcy West's Autopsy

Barry Morphew Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Wife

Jury Seated in Brendan Banfield's Au Pair Affair Murder Trial

Bodycam: Kevin West Details Affair in Second Interview with Police

Coworker: After Wife's Death, Kevin West 'Pretended to Cry'

'I Was Scared': Coworker Reported Suspicions About Kevin West

Kevin West Told Longtime Friend He Was 'Relieved' After Wife's Death

Friend: Kevin West 'Felt Bad About Not Feeling Bad' After Wife's Death

