‘I know what I did’: Latoshia Daniels offers apology at sentencing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Court TV) — Latoshia Daniels offered an emotional apology to the victims and their families, as well as her own family, as she was sentenced for killing her lover.

A jury convicted Daniels of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Pastor Brodes Perry and of criminal attempt to commit reckless endangerment for shooting his wife, Tabatha Perry Archie, who survived.

“Please know, I never meant for any of this to happen,” Daniels testified at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

Daniels testified at her murder trial, admitting to buying the gun she later used to kill the pastor and shoot his wife, but said that she had initially planned to kill herself. On Tuesday, Daniels said she had been diagnosed with major depression and blamed her mental health for what happened.

“I’m sorry,” Daniels said. “I know what I did. I wasn’t in the best health. And I know it doesn’t take away what happened, but please know that I’m Godly sorrowful and I’d ask that you extend grace and mercy.”

Friends and family, including Daniels’ sisters, mother and son, gathered in the courtroom to lend her support at sentencing. She was struggling in many ways that we didn’t fully see,” Daniels’ cousin, Andreka Brock, testified. “This does not excuse what happened, but I want you to know that this was not the act of a cold, heartless person.”

Under state law, Daniels faced a minimum sentence of 13.5 years and a maximum of 60 years for murder and up to 11 months for the second charge. Prosecutors urged the judge to hand down a sentence at the top of the range, while Daniels’ defense argued that the single incident was a poor representation of her character and asked for a 15-year sentence.

Judge Jennifer Fitzgerald sentenced Daniels to 20 years for the murder and 11 months, 29 days for the attempted reckless endangerment, to be served concurrently.