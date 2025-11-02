TN v. Latoshia Shunta Daniels: ‘Broke My Heart’ Murder Trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Court TV) — A Tennessee woman is standing trial on charges of murder and attempted murder after allegedly attacking a pastor and his wife.

Latoshia Shunta Daniels is charged with the first-degree murder of Brodes Perry and the attempted murder of Perry’s wife, Tabatha Perry, at their Collierville apartment on April 4, 2019. She also faces charges of escape and resisting official detention for her alleged actions the day after the shooting.

Police say Daniels, an acquaintance of the couple dating back to when they lived in Little Rock, Arkansas, arrived at their home and spoke with the Perrys for approximately 40 minutes. When Tabatha went to escort Daniels out of the apartment, Daniels allegedly pulled a gun from her jacket and shot Brodes multiple times. Tabatha told the police that while shooting, Daniels repeated, “You broke my heart.” Brodes was shot multiple times in the head and torso and died at the hospital.

When Tabatha knelt down to check on her husband, Daniels allegedly told her to “get out of the way” before shooting her in the shoulder and reloading her gun.

Police determined the gun used was a Ruger 9mm, and it was loaded with five rounds when officers seized it.

After her arrest, Daniels was being treated at the hospital when she allegedly tried to escape. Officers said that they went to place her into handcuffs when she “jerked away,” shoved the officer and took off running down the hall of the emergency room. Daniels is additionally accused of assaulting one of the officers after she was tackled.

At the time of his death, Brodes was the executive pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, WMC reported.