Pastor’s death revealed secret affair, widow testifies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Court TV) — The surviving victim of a deadly 2019 shooting took the witness stand Tuesday, delivering emotional testimony about the night her pastor husband was shot to death by his secret lover.

Tabatha Archie, the widow of Brodes Perry, testified in Latoshia Daniels’ murder trial. Daniels is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the April 4, 2019, shooting at the Perrys’ Collierville, Tenn., apartment.

Archie said she considered Daniels a friend she met through church in Little Rock, Arkansas, where Perry served as pastor of assimilation. Daniels’ defense contends Perry seduced Daniels during a counseling session for Daniels’ divorce and drew her into a two-year relationship with assurances that he was in an open relationship with his wife, who approved of him seeing Daniels.

On the stand, however, Archie said none of her husband’s claims were true.

The prosecution argues that Daniels drove from Arkansas to Tennessee with a loaded 9mm gun after Perry ended their relationship. The defense contends that Daniels, who had a history of abusive relationships, purchased the gun to end her own life but decided to confront Perry one last time.

Daniels’ defense claims Perry told Daniels to go to his house so they could reveal their relationship to his wife.

Archie testified they had been living in Tennessee for about six months when someone unexpectedly knocked on her door the night of the shooting, around 9 or 10 p.m. When she looked through the peephole, she saw Daniels, whom she knew from church activities, tennis games, and dance classes back in Arkansas.

Archie testified that she found the surprise visit odd but welcomed Daniels inside after she explained she was in town for a conference — allegedly, a lie Daniels’ defense claims Perry instructed her to tell his wife.

The two women sat on the couch, catching up about kids, tennis, and life updates before Perry arrived home. About 10 minutes later, Perry arrived home, and his reaction was immediate and “agitated.” He questioned why Daniels was there, calling her an “unexpected guest” rather than a welcome surprise. After offering drinks and making small talk, Perry began pressing Daniels about her reasons for being there.

After another 10 minutes of tense conversation, Daniels said she would leave.

As the three walked toward the door, Archie led the way with Daniels and Perry following behind. When Archie reached the apartment stairs and turned around, she realized no one was behind her.

“I see her pull out a gun and start shooting,” Archie said.

Perry collapsed to the ground. When Archie tried to shield her husband with her body, Daniels ordered her to move. When Archie refused, Daniels shot her in the shoulder.

During the shooting, Archie testified that Daniels repeatedly said, “You broke my heart.” After shooting Archie, Daniels said, “I didn’t mean to.”

The bullet struck Archie in the shoulder and remained in her body for months before being surgically removed in Jacksonville. She testified that she still experiences pain from the injury.

Perry died from his wounds at the hospital.

Shocking revelations came during cross-examination by defense attorney Lauren Fuchs, who introduced evidence of Perry’s alleged secret relationship with Daniels.

Fuchs played multiple video clips of Perry speaking to Daniels about “ethical non-monogamy” and claiming that Archie had agreed to an open marriage with specific rules.

In one video, Perry told Daniels: “With Tabby being perfectly fine with how I’ve handled it… [being] honest and transparent… and trusting my judgment.”

In another clip, Perry claimed Archie had made an “exception” to their supposed rules specifically for Daniels, saying his wife had established “hard nos” about relationships with people from home or Jacksonville, but Daniels was different.

Archie repeatedly denied these claims under oath, stating that Perry never told her about any relationship with Daniels, never discussed wanting an open marriage, and never mentioned that she and Daniels would be sister wives.

“To my knowledge, there was no relationship,” Archie said.

The defense revealed that Perry had recommended a book called “The Ethical Slut” about open marriages to Daniels and was part of an “ethical non-monogamy” book club where he communicated with women via an app.

Archie acknowledged that she found Perry’s constant use of the app odd and had asked him about it, but he explained it was for his book club discussions.

“He’s very convincing, would you agree?” Fuchs asked about Perry’s statements in the videos.

“Yes,” Archie replied. “None of it was true.”

