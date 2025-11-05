'Broke My Heart' Murder Trial: Opening Statements

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Prosecutors argue Latoshia Daniels murdered a pastor and shot his wife. The defense argues that Daniels is a bereft lover of a manipulative and deceitful religious leader who misled her into believing he was in an open marriage with his wife. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?