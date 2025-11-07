Latoshia Daniels takes stand detailing pastor’s affair and deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Court TV) — A woman accused of fatally shooting a pastor and wounding his wife in Tennessee took the witness stand to defend her actions, claiming the victim manipulated her into a controlling sexual relationship that left her emotionally devastated.

Latoshia Daniels, 45, testified in her own defense during her murder trial, describing a two-year affair with Pastor Brodes Perry that she said began during marriage counseling sessions and escalated into what she characterized as psychological manipulation and control.

“He told me that his wife had agreed to this arrangement, that we would be sister wives,” Daniels said during her testimony. “I believed him because he was a pastor, a man of God.”

Daniels is charged with first-degree murder in Perry’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of his wife, Tabatha Archie, at their Collierville apartment on April 4, 2019. Police say Daniels drove three hours from Arkansas to Tennessee after purchasing a 9mm Ruger pistol the same day as the shooting.

During her emotional testimony, Daniels described how the relationship with Perry began in early 2017 when she sought spiritual guidance during her divorce. She said Perry kissed her during their second counseling session and initiated a sexual relationship that came with strict rules.

“I had to use a specific app to communicate with him. I had to travel with him, but pay my own way. I had to be naked in hotel rooms and address him as ‘yes, sir’ or ‘no, sir,'” Daniels testified.

The defendant said Perry told her his wife had approved of their arrangement and that the two women would function as “sister wives.” However, Archie testified earlier in the trial that she had no knowledge of any affair and never agreed to an open marriage.

Daniels broke down on the witness stand as she described the end of their relationship in late 2018 when Perry moved to Tennessee for a new job. She said Perry became increasingly distant and eventually told her he wanted to end their relationship.

“I felt like my world was crashing down. I had given him everything,” Daniels said through tears.

On the day of the shooting, Daniels testified she initially purchased the gun to kill herself. She said she was driving back to Arkansas when she saw the Memphis exit and decided to see Perry one final time.

“I just wanted to talk to him, to understand why he was throwing me away,” Daniels said.

During cross-examination, prosecutors pressed Daniels about her actions on April 4, 2019, including her decision to purchase a firearm and drive to the Perry home unannounced.

“You bought that gun with the intention of using it, didn’t you?” the prosecutor asked.

“I bought it to end my pain,” Daniels responded.

The prosecution has argued that Daniels committed premeditated murder, pointing to her purchase of the weapon and ammunition on the same day as the shooting. They say surveillance video shows her buying the gun at Thompson Sporting Goods in Arkansas before making the three-hour drive to Tennessee.

Archie previously testified that during the shooting, Daniels repeatedly said “You broke my heart” as she fired multiple shots at Perry. The medical examiner found five bullets in Perry’s body, with fatal wounds to his head and abdomen.

Archie was shot in the shoulder as she tried to shield her husband. She testified that Daniels told her to “back off” and “move” before shooting her as well.

The defense has argued that Daniels suffered from major depressive disorder and childhood trauma that affected her judgment. A forensic psychiatry expert testified that Daniels experienced physical and emotional abuse as a child and had previously attempted suicide after her first divorce.

Dr. Amanda Bitting, who conducted a forensic evaluation of Daniels, testified that the defendant had “severe” depressive symptoms that impaired her functioning, though she found no evidence that Daniels was unable to understand the wrongfulness of her actions.

Perry, 36, was the executive pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church at the time of his death. He had previously served at Saint Martin Baptist Church in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he met Daniels.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.