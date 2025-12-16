Latoshia Daniels faces sentencing for murdering lover, injuring his wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Court TV) — Latoshia Daniels faces a potential sentence of decades behind bars after she was convicted of murdering her lover and injuring his wife.

Daniels, 45, was convicted of second-degree murder and criminal attempt to commit reckless endangerment for the April 4, 2019, shooting that killed Pastor Brodes Perry and injured his wife, Tabatha Perry Archie. Under Tennessee law, Daniels faces a sentence of 13.5-60 years for the murder charge and up to 11 months for attempted reckless endangerment.

Daniels admitted to the shooting when she took the stand in her own defense at trial, but told the jury that she had been manipulated by Perry during their two-year affair, which left her emotionally devastated when it ended. After Perry broke off the relationship, he and his wife moved from Arkansas to Tennessee. Daniels then purchased a 9mm Ruger pistol and drove the three hours to their new home to confront him.

Videos of Perry played during the trial showed him espousing “ethical non-monogamy” in messages sent to Daniels. When Archie testified, she said she had no idea that her husband was unfaithful before the shooting.