Ackerman Grilled Over Calls to Estranged Wife on Night of Incident

Bud Ackerman was grilled on cross-examination by the prosecution over constantly calling his estranged wife, Meredith Haynie, on the night Ackerman allegedly killed Kenneth Davis McClendon, who died after he was hit by a car. (10/4/24) MORE

Love Triangles, Murder & Mayhem

Bud Ackerman

Defendant looks nervous on the stand

Ackerman Says McClendon Wanted to ‘Kick’ His ‘Scrawny Ass’

middle aged male defendant on the stand

Defendant Recalls Finding Out Wife Was Dating Victim

split screen shows surveillance video and call logs

Ex-Wife Testifies William 'Bud' Ackerman Was Calling Repeatedly

photo shows phone on the seat of a car

'He Has Been (Expletive) Meredith': Texts Found on Defendant's Phone

bodycam shows police shining a flashlight on a truck

Bodycam: Police Find William 'Bud' Ackerman's Truck After Deadly Crash

Megan McGovern wipes her eyes

Jealous Husband Murder Trial: Nanny Tearfully Recounts Finding Body

Jack Swerling addresses the jury

Jealous Husband Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

John Meadors addresses the jury

Jealous Husband Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Jury Seated in Jealous Husband Murder Trial

Brendan Banfield

Brendan Banfield Indicted in Double Homicide

Janeen Bouchard testifies in court

Victim's Mistress Describes Confrontation with Christine Ricci

