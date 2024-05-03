Paramedic: Karen Read Kept Saying: 'Is He Dead? Is He Dead?'

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Paramedic said when he approached Read at the scene, she was crying and kept asking if O'Keefe was dead. He said Read had blood on her face, neck and chin. He said Read was distraught because she and O'Keefe fought the last time they spoke. (5/3/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?