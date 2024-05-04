Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 16 Recap

Jurors viewed crime scene photos from Chad Daybell's property and body cam footage of the welfare check conducted in Lori Vallow's apartment. An investigator speaks about the discovery of Tylee and JJ's remains on Daybell's property. (5/3/24)

Jurors viewed crime scene photos from Chad Daybell's property and body cam footage of the welfare check conducted in Lori Vallow's apartment. An investigator speaks about the discovery of Tylee and JJ's remains on Daybell's property.

FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels talks about finding the bodies of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Chad Daybell's property. A picture showing Tylee wearing a necklace matches one recovered from the fire pit on Daybell's property.

FBI Agent Testifies About Evidence Recovered Belonging to Tylee Ryan

bodycam footage of apartment

Chad Daybell Trial Exhibit: Walkthrough of Melanie Boudreaux's Apartment

bodycam footage shown in court

Chad Daybell Trial Exhibit: Bodycam Walkthrough of Lori Vallow's Apartment

Chad Daybell’s mother, Shelia Daybell, and sister-in-law, Heather Daybell, testified on Thursday. Heather stated that

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 15 Recap

The jury sees police bodycam video of investigators talking to Lori Vallow. Investigators conducted a welfare check on JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan after a call from Kay Woodcock, JJ's grandmother.

Jury Sees Video of Detectives Conducting Welfare Check on JJ and Tylee

Chad Daybell's sister-in-law testifies.

Sister-in-Law Says Chad Daybell Called Her a 'Pot Stirrer'

Chad Daybell's mother on the stand

Chad Daybell's Mother Recalls Meeting Lori Vallow for the First Time

Kay Woodcock on the stand

JJ Vallow's Grandmother Recalls 'Jaw Dropping' Amazon History

Text overlay as Gowun Park speaks in court

Matt Daybell, Chad Daybell's younger brother, made an appearance in the courtroom and sat next to Larry and Kaye Woodcock and Tammy Daybell's aunt. Matt said he arrived to show support to Larry, Kay and Tammy's aunt.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 14 Recap

Daybell neighbor testifies.

Daybell Neighbor Says it Was 'Odd' to See Chad Rub Lori's Leg

