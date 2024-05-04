Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 16 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jurors viewed crime scene photos from Chad Daybell's property and body cam footage of the welfare check conducted in Lori Vallow's apartment. An investigator speaks about the discovery of Tylee and JJ's remains on Daybell's property. (5/3/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?