Cross-Examination of Ashley Benefield in The 'Black Swan' Murder Trial

Suzanne O'Donnell, Assistant State Attorney, cross examines Ashley Benefield during her testimony in The 'Black Swan' Murder Trial in which Benefield reenacts the fatal shooting of her husband, Doug. (7/26/24)    MORE

Woman holding herself and upset in court

woman with brown hair testifying in court

Ashley Benefield Continues Testifying In Her Defense

Close up of woman with short hair

Sarah Boone Upset About Last Minute Hearing

woman crying on stand in court

Ashley Benefield Takes the Stand In Her Defense

Texts between Ashley and Doug Benefield shown in court.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Scott Peterson appears via Zoom.

Deadline Set in Duct Tape Testing in Scott Peterson Case

Las Vegas Family Court Judge Mary Perry.

Family Court Judge Censured for Inappropriate Behavior

Man and Woman are interviewed

Family of Murdered Teen Speaks Out

Detective Chris Gillum, a domestic violence investigator, takes the stand.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Judge Matt Whyte admonishes defense attorney Neil Taylor.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Judge Admonishes Defense Attorney

Teenage girl wearing angel wings and holding flowers

Police Arrest Ex-Boyfriend of Murdered Teen

Doug Benefield's daughter, Eva Benefield, takes the stand on day one of the Black Swan Murder Trial. Ashley Benefield is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Douglas Benefield.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

