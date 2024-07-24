Black Swan Murder Trial: Judge Admonishes Defense Attorney

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge Matt Whyte admonishes defense attorney Neil Taylor for 'inappropriate and unprofessional' behavior outside the presence of the jury. Taylor, who told the judge before being reprimanded, 'I think I'm about to catch a whooping.' (7/24/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?