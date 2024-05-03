Should Kohberger Judge Have Closed Upcoming Motion Hearing?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge Ashley says it's interesting the State wants a Kohberger case hearing closed to the public when the accused has a right to a public trial. She sees that request as a slippery slope and says defendants should be allowed open hearings. (5/2/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?