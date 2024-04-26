Elijah Vue’s mother, Katrina Baur, expected back in court next Tuesday

MANITOWOC, Wis. (Scripps News Green Bay) — Katrina Baur’s case saw a little movement on Friday.

District attorney Jacalyn LaBre said the only action Friday was a meeting she held with Baur’s attorney.

Baur is the mother of missing three-year-old Elijah Vue. The little boy disappeared more than two months ago. Baur has been charged with child neglect, but not in Vue’s disappearance.

The district attorney said the two sides reviewed documents and made other preparations for Baur’s motion hearing on Tuesday.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Green Bay, an E.W. Scripps Company.