Elijah Vue’s mother, Katrina Baur, expected back in court next Tuesday

Posted at 7:41 PM, April 26, 2024
MANITOWOC, Wis. (Scripps News Green Bay) — Katrina Baur’s case saw a little movement on Friday.

Katrina Baur (Preston Stober via Scripps News Green Bay)

District attorney Jacalyn LaBre said the only action Friday was a meeting she held with Baur’s attorney.

Baur is the mother of missing three-year-old Elijah Vue. The little boy disappeared more than two months ago. Baur has been charged with child neglect, but not in Vue’s disappearance.

The district attorney said the two sides reviewed documents and made other preparations for Baur’s motion hearing on Tuesday.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Green Bay, an E.W. Scripps Company.

Related Stories

Volunteers say there is no evidence linking Elijah Vue to the salvage yard, but searchers have been covering a wide area in their efforts.

Elijah Vue Search: Volunteers Expand Search to Salvage Yard

Volunteers say there is no evidence linking Elijah Vue to the salvage yard, but searchers have been covering a wide area in their efforts. More

photo of elijah vue

Man to stand trial on neglect charge in disappearance of Elijah Vue

A judge said there was enough evidence for Jesse Vang to stand trial on charges of child neglect in Elijah Vue's disappearance. More

photos of three people side by side

Jesse Vang to Stand Trial in Elijah Vue Case

A judge found probable cause for Jesse Vang to stand trial on charges of child neglect in the case of missing Elijah Vue. More

