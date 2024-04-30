3-Year-Old Elijah Vue's Mother Wants a Bond Reduction

Katrina Baur, mother of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue, requested a change in bond. Baur faces child neglect and other charges related to the disappearance of Elijah, who was last seen in Feb. in the care of Baur's boyfriend. (4/30/24)   MORE

Corey Micciolo's mother, Breanna Micciolo, takes the stand.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial Victim's Mother Testifies

surveillance video shows inside of a gym with boy on treadmill

Video Shows Father Forcing Child to Run on Treadmill

Katrina Baur in court via Zoom.

defense attorney Mario Gallucci delivers opening statements

Gregor Defense: Child's Injuries Were From 'Lifesaving Techniques'

Prosecutor delivers opening statements in court

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

toni mcclure appears in court

Prosecutor Seeking Life in Prison for Mother of Kinsleigh Welty

Christopher Gregor allegedly forced his six-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, to run on a treadmill because he believed the boy was “too fat” The child later died of injuries believed to be sustained from chronic abuse.

Man Accused of Abusing Son to Death

Christopher Gregor's son, Corey.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Jury Selection Underway

split screen shows harmony and adam montgomery

Judge Says Adam Montgomery Must Appear at Sentencing

Three people are facing charges after Kinsleigh Welty, 5, died due to severe neglect.

Kinsleigh Welty: 5-Year-Old Dies From Severe Malnourishment

Kevin Franke with dog and children (blurred faces)

Ruby Franke's Husband Files Lawsuit Against Jodi Hildebrandt

The panel analyze the conversations between Stephan Sterns and the sheriff during Sterns' jail transport in newly released video.

Analyzing Stephan Sterns in Newly Released Dashcam Footage

