More charges filed against mother of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue

Posted at 8:51 AM, March 8, 2024
Scripps News Green Bay Scripps News Green Bay and Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

MANITOWOC, Wisc. (Scripps News Green Bay/Court TV) — New details were revealed in the case of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue during a hearing Thursday.

During proceedings, prosecutors filed additional child neglect charges against the boy’s mother, Katrina Baur. A judge also denied Baur’s request for bond reduction.

katrina baur appears in zoom

Katrina Baur, mother of Elijah Vue, appears via video conference for a court hearing. (Scripps News Milwaukee)

Baur and her partner, Jesse Vang, are facing multiple charges since Elijah was reported missing Feb. 20.

Court proceedings Thursday uncovered additional details of chronic child neglect and mistreatment of both Elijah and his six-year-old sibling. A modified criminal complaint upgrading the charges against Baur painted a grim picture of events preceding Elijah’s disappearance. According to the documents, Vang had been responsible for Elijah’s care. The complaint detailed disciplinary measures by Vang, including threats of cold water and forced standing for hours.

RELATED: Details of child neglect revealed in Elijah Vue case

The documents also detailed a deleted photo taken from Baur’s cellphone on February 13, allegedly showing Elijah with a blindfold over his eyes and visible bruising on his jaw, neck, and upper left arm. However, this evidence was not presented in court.

In a dramatic turn of events during court, Jodi Baur, Katrina’s mother, pleaded with the judge to deny any changes to her daughter’s bond. Expressing concerns about Katrina’s history of erratic behavior and potential flight risk, Jodi asked to the judge to keep her daughter behind bars.

photo of elijah vue

FILE – Elijah Vue (NamUs)

The District Attorney highlighted Katrina’s history of failing to appear in court and her extensive history of charges both in Wisconsin and across the country. Ultimately, the judge sided with the prosecution, maintaining Katrina Baur’s bond at its current level.

Now facing charges of chronic neglect of a child, two charges of obstructing an officer, and another count of neglecting a child, Katrina Baur’s preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for March 14.

Meanwhile, Vang has yet to be appointed an attorney. Vang will also return to court on March 14.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Green Bay, an E.W. Scripps Company.

