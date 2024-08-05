Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Katrina Baur to receive new lawyer in child neglect case

Posted at 7:11 PM, August 5, 2024
Scripps News Green Bay Scripps News Green Bay

MANITOWOC (Scripps News Green Bay) — Katrina Baur’s scheduling conference on Monday saw a significant turn as Baur’s lawyer will not continue in the case.

Ann Larson and Katrina Baur.

Defense attorney Ann Larson and Katrina Baur. (Scripps News Green Bay)

Defense Attorney Ann Larson has represented Baur since she was charged with child neglect in February. According to her motion to withdraw, Larson discovered she has a conflict of interest due to another case.

“I determined there was a conflict,” Larson said. “I then did contact attorney Amber Gratz to see if she would be able to assume representation. She’s indicated to me that, yes, she will be able to represent.”

Baur is the mother of Elijah Vue, a three-year-old who’s now been missing for more than five months.

She and her partner, Jesse Vang, have been charged with child neglect, but not in the disappearance of the little boy.

RELATED | Katrina Baur, mom of missing 3-year-old, has plea date rescheduled

Baur is scheduled for a bail hearing on Wednesday. The hearing is set to proceed as scheduled unless Baur’s new attorney, Amber Gratz, tells Judge Robert Dewane that they need more time to prepare.

“We’ll leave the 7th at 2:45 p.m. on,” Judge Dewane said. “Hopefully we can at least take up the bail motion, and then we’ll probably need to let Attorney Gratz get up to speed before we do anything else.”

Baur has asked for her bail to be reduced from $15,000 to a signature bond or a cash bond no greater than $5,000.

At Wednesday’s bail hearing court records show Baur also plans to ask to remove the condition that she’s not allowed to have contact with any children under the age of 18.

This story was originally published by Preston Stober for Scripps News Green Bay, an E.W. Scripps Company.

